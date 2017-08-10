Three women over 60 talk honestly about their sex lives

Video

Three women over 60 have spoken openly to BBC Radio 5 live about their sex lives.

Speaking to Emma Barnett, Joyce, aged 82, Shirley, 61, and Dee, 69, explained what sex is like as an older woman.

This comes after a new survey conducted for BBC Radio 5 live which suggests that one in five people in their 60s have sex several times a month.

The number stays relatively high even as people get older, with one in six people aged 70 or older claiming to have sex a few times a month or more.