'Healthy people get lung cancer too'

Video

A woman who shared a photo of herself taken just hours before she was diagnosed with lung cancer says she hopes it will show that fit and healthy people can get the disease too.

Vicky Veness, a personal trainer, started getting symptoms 18 months ago, but says she was told by doctors that she was suffering from exercise-induced asthma.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.