Matt Dawson: Lyme Disease was 'debilitating'

Former England rugby player Matt Dawson has spoken about his experience with Lyme Disease, after being bitten by a tick in a London park in 2015.

It caused a bacterial infection to spread through his body and eventually left him needing heart surgery.

Matt, who is now raising awareness of the disease with The Big Tick Project, told BBC Radio 5 live's Chris Warburton: "They are so small, and yet they can be seriously debilitating."