Health officials advise older people to walk faster
Middle-aged people are being urged to walk faster to help stay healthy, amid concern high levels of inactivity may be harming their health.
Officials at Public Health England said the amount of activity people did started to tail off from the age of 40.
They are urging those between the ages of 40 and 60 to start doing regular brisk walks.
Just 10 minutes a day could have a major impact, reducing the risk of early death by 15%, they say.
But what does 'brisk' feel like?
24 Aug 2017
