'I like to challenge peoples' perception of disability'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I like to do what's not expected of me'

Hannah Shelmerdine from Warrington always wanted to play a musical instrument, but her cerebral palsy made it problematic.

Drake Music, a charity which helps disabled people access music, developed a customised airharp, which enabled Hannah to play an instrument for the first time.

“It's surreal to think that someone like me can play,” said Hannah.

“People just look and see a lot of physical barriers they can't see beyond that.

"I like to do what's not expected of me as a disabled young woman.”

From BBC Radio 5 live.

  • 28 Sep 2017
  • From the section Health