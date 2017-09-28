Video
'I like to do what's not expected of me'
Hannah Shelmerdine from Warrington always wanted to play a musical instrument, but her cerebral palsy made it problematic.
Drake Music, a charity which helps disabled people access music, developed a customised airharp, which enabled Hannah to play an instrument for the first time.
“It's surreal to think that someone like me can play,” said Hannah.
“People just look and see a lot of physical barriers they can't see beyond that.
"I like to do what's not expected of me as a disabled young woman.”
From BBC Radio 5 live.
