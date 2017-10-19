Video

Rachel wants to be an organ donor, but is concerned her family could override her wishes after her death.

NHS Blood and Transplant told BBC 5 live that in the past five years more than 500 people were blocked from donating their organs by their families, despite being on the organ donation register.

Speaking to BBC 5 live, Rachel said she "wasn't aware" her mother, who isn't an advocate for organ donation, could choose to deny her the "opportunity to make a difference".