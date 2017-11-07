Video
Cartoonist thought chronic pain would end career
When cartoonist Andy Riley developed repetitive strain injury (RSI) in 2010, he thought it would put an end to his career.
Speaking to 5 live’s Stephen Nolan, Andy described living with condition as like wearing "a matador jacket of pain.”
The scriptwriter and artist rose to fame with his series of best-selling Bunny Suicides books in 2003.
After years of unsuccessful treatments, he's found a new way to manage his pain and is drawing again.
