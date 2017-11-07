Video

When cartoonist Andy Riley developed repetitive strain injury (RSI) in 2010, he thought it would put an end to his career.

Speaking to 5 live’s Stephen Nolan, Andy described living with condition as like wearing "a matador jacket of pain.”

The scriptwriter and artist rose to fame with his series of best-selling Bunny Suicides books in 2003.

After years of unsuccessful treatments, he's found a new way to manage his pain and is drawing again.