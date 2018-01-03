Video
NHS 'better prepared for winter than ever'
The NHS has had extra funding and has been better prepared for winter than ever before, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.
Her comments come as tens of thousands of operations are postponed by NHS England, after hospitals reported they were struggling to cope with the surge in patients being seen since Christmas.
Mrs May thanked NHS staff and said operations that had been postponed would be rescheduled as soon as possible.
