'My skin blisters at the slightest touch'

Moin Younis has a rare skin disorder, epidermolysis bullosa, that causes his skin to tear and blister at the slightest touch.

His form of the condition is so severe that every morning he goes through an excruciating skin care routine that can last up to six hours.

The NHS estimates that 5,000 people have the condition in the UK.

