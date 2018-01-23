The good A&E forced to turn patients away

Video

University Hospital of North Tees has some of the best waiting times in England but exclusive access to the hospital by the BBC paints a different picture.

Patients can wait hours in corridors before getting a bed, while ambulances are forced to queue outside. Staff say the NHS is in the worst state they've seen yet.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We know the NHS is extremely busy, which is why it was given top priority in the recent Budget with an extra £2.8bn allocated over the next two years, and despite the extra pressure that comes with winter, including increased flu levels, the most recently published monthly figures shows hardworking staff treated 55,328 people within four hours every single day in December - 1,272 more each day than in the same month the previous year."