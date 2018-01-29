Media player
The diabetic boxer fighting for his chance to compete
Muhammad Ali, 24, has type 1 diabetes and wants the British Boxing Board of Control to allow him to fight.
Under current rules, boxers with type 1 diabetes can't fight professionally.
29 Jan 2018
