Diabetic's fight for a chance to box
Muhammad Ali, 24, has type 1 diabetes and wants the British Boxing Board of Control to allow him to fight.

Under current rules, boxers with type 1 diabetes can't fight professionally.

  • 29 Jan 2018
  • From the section Health
