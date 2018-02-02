'I didn't want to be a statistic'

Video

The number of men dying from prostate cancer has overtaken female deaths from breast cancer for the first time in the UK.

Phil Kissi was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer after he asked his doctor for a test. He was prompted to go to his GP after seeing a TV programme about the disease.

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, he admitted he didn't know what a prostate was before then.

The charity Prostate Cancer UK said more funding and research into the disease could help produce advances which have paid off for breast cancer.