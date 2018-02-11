Why you should love your 'saggy boobs'

Video

Chidera Eggerue, a 23-year-old award-winning blogger, is the driving force behind Saggy Boobs Matter, an online movement that challenges unrealistic expectations of what breasts should look like.

She told BBC 5 live's Stephen Nolan that as a teenager all she wanted was cosmetic surgery because her breasts "didn't look like those of the model on bra packaging".

Chidera has now grown to love her body and encourages other women to love theirs.