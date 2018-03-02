What's it like to care for the dying?
With a sharp rise in deaths expected in the future, we need to consider how we care for people at the end of life.

Dr Kennedy Nkhoma from Malawi and Mary Abboah-Offei from Ghana, both researchers at King's College London, share their experiences of caring for the dying.

Video journalist: Jan Bruck

