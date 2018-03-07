From radiotherapy mask to brave superhero!
Lobke Marsden, a play specialist at St James's University Hospital in Leeds, UK, has been transforming plain white radiotherapy masks into fun fictional characters to help comfort young cancer patients.

  • 07 Mar 2018
