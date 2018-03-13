'We haven't got your size'
The country where more than 70% of people are obese

The number of people who are overweight or obese in Qatar is almost double the global average.

Now the tiny Gulf state says it's taking drastic action to try and get people to lose weight.

And later this year, it's set to become the first country in the world to start screening its adult population for one of the most deadly diseases associated with obesity: diabetes.

