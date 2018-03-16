Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I wish I had the confidence to go out without make-up'
Twenty-nine-year-old Tracy has had acne since the age of 14.
She told BBC Radio 5 live that she worries about what people think of her at work.
-
16 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window