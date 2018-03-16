Adult acne: A lot of the time I feel the need to cover up
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I wish I had the confidence to go out without make-up'

Twenty-nine-year-old Tracy has had acne since the age of 14.

She told BBC Radio 5 live that she worries about what people think of her at work.

  • 16 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'You have to present the perfect face online'