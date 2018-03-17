Media player
Paralympics 'pit lane’ where athletes get repairs
Have you ever wondered how athletes cope when their prosthetic limbs or wheelchairs break?
The BBC met some of the technicians who mend broken parts at the PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games
17 Mar 2018
