Video

Raquel Meseguer suffers from chronic pain and, when it gets bad, the only way to relieve it is to lie down – no matter where she is.

People often give her funny looks, think she’s homeless or move her along, so she’s campaigning for public spaces where people can lie down.

To hear Raquel’s full story, listen to this podcast from Radio 4’s Four Thought: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b09pmbdp