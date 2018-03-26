Is Turkey going too far to stop migrant boats?
Around 50 migrants a day continue to attempt the crossing from Turkey to Greece by boat.

The Turkish coastguard is paid by the EU to stop them but questions have been raised about the severity of their actions.

Aladdin and Bushra are from Syria and experienced first-hand how migrants are treated.

