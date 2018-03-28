Pupil ignores needle fear to be in study
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pupil overcomes needle fear to take part in meningitis vaccine trial

Teenagers are volunteering to take part in a study to learn if immunising them against meningitis B could protect them and other people.

One pupil from Our Lady's Abingdon School in Berkshire overcame her fear of injections to be one of a target total of 24,000 youngsters who will receive two doses of a vaccine.

  • 28 Mar 2018