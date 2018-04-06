Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sugar alternatives can cause gut inflammation
A sugar tax on soft drinks comes into force today but switching to artificial sweeteners may not be a good idea, argues Dr Michael Mosley.
He told the Today programme that while better for teeth, sugar alternatives can cause gut inflammation in some people.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window