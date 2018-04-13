Going through the menopause aged 11
Amanda was 11 years old when she started experiencing symptoms of premature ovarian insufficiency, otherwise known as early menopause.

According to The Daisy Network, early menopause can be caused by genetic issues or auto-immune disease, but in most cases the underlying cause is not known.

