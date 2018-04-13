Going through the menopause aged 11

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Going through the menopause at 11 years old
Amanda was 11 years old when she started experiencing symptoms of premature ovarian insufficiency, otherwise known as early menopause.
According to The Daisy Network, early menopause can be caused by genetic issues or auto-immune disease, but in most cases the underlying cause is not known.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window