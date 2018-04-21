Coping with my OCD
'The gym helps me cope with my OCD'

Gemma has Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), but has found bodybuilding helps her manage and works as a coping strategy.

“To hear people use the phrase ‘I’m just a little bit OCD’." If they could be in my head for 10 minutes I think they’d re-evaluate the use of the statement!”

This clip was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

