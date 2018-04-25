How a walk in the woods could to you good
Forest bathing: How a walk in the woods could do you good

The concept of 'forest bathing' is becoming popular in the West, but it originates from Japan.

It is the art of how trees can help you find health and happiness.

Dr Qing Li, an expert in the field, has been looking at the science behind how trees can improve wellness through emitting essential oils into the environment.

Yalda Hakim joined him for a walk with a difference.

