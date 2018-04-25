Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Forest bathing: How a walk in the woods could do you good
The concept of 'forest bathing' is becoming popular in the West, but it originates from Japan.
It is the art of how trees can help you find health and happiness.
Dr Qing Li, an expert in the field, has been looking at the science behind how trees can improve wellness through emitting essential oils into the environment.
Yalda Hakim joined him for a walk with a difference.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window