Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New prostate therapy recommended on NHS
More men should be offered a new type of treatment for enlarged prostate on the NHS, say officials.
It's called prostate artery embolisation. And it blocks some of the blood supply to the prostate using tiny synthetic beads, causing the troublesome tissue to shrink and die.
John Scrafton who is 74 has had it. He says it changed his life.
-
25 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window