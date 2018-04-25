New prostate therapy recommended on NHS
More men should be offered a new type of treatment for enlarged prostate on the NHS, say officials.

It's called prostate artery embolisation. And it blocks some of the blood supply to the prostate using tiny synthetic beads, causing the troublesome tissue to shrink and die.

John Scrafton who is 74 has had it. He says it changed his life.

