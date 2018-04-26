'Six-fold benefit' from school counselling
A study says that investing in one-to-one counselling for mental health problems in primary school will benefit society in the future.

Neil Pratt, chief economist at the charity Pro Bono Economics, told the BBC that every pound invested in the short term could produce more than £6 for society in the long run.

