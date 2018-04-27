Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Shortage of doctors led to treatment delays'
Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, talks about the impact of visas being refused for non-EU doctors.
He says he had heard of hundreds of cases, and the shortage is affecting patient care in hospitals
-
27 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window