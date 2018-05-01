Father saves baby's life with CPR
A father who saved his baby son's life using recently-acquired CPR skills is urging others to learn first aid.

Alec Brown, 29, took part in a first aid workshop in January.

Weeks later he put his skills into action when his eight-month-old son Ruaridh stopped breathing at the family home on the Hebridean island of Mull.

