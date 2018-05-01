'I don't ban junk food at home' - Oliver
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jamie Oliver does not ban junk food in his home

Celebrity chiefs Jamie Oliver and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall are meeting government ministers on Tuesday to call for more action to be taken on tackling childhood obesity.

Mr Oliver told the BBC that he does not ban junk food in his home, but that it is only eaten by his children as a "treat".

  • 01 May 2018