'My traumatic experience didn't need to happen'
Patricia Minchin believes she is probably a victim of the major errors with breast cancer screening that have emerged.
She was due a routine mammogram in 2013 when she was 70 but never received an invitation. Two years later she developed breast cancer.
Ms Minchin, from Hertfordshire, said: "The whole journey I went on - the traumatic journey of all the treatment - may never have had to happen."
02 May 2018
