Abortion clinics and 'buffer zones'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should there be 'buffer zones' around abortion clinics in Britain?
Over 150 MPs want Sajid Javid to put his personal weight behind a Home Office review of anti-abortion campaigns in close proximity to abortion clinics.
So, just how close to abortion clinics should pro-life campaigners be allowed to go and what is acceptable behaviour?
Newsnight's Helen Thomas reports on both sides of the debate.
-
14 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-44113771/should-there-be-buffer-zones-around-abortion-clinics-in-britainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window