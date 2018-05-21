‘My hip replacement eroded inside me’
‘My hip replacement left me in constant pain'

More than 300 people have taken the manufacturers of allegedly faulty hip replacements to the High Court, with the judgement expected on Monday 21 May.

  • 21 May 2018