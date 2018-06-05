'I was meant to be poisoned to death'
'My mother tried to abort me'

When Melissa Ohden was 14 she learned a shocking secret - her mother had tried to abort her.

But lying discarded as medical waste at a US hospital, a nurse saved her life.

  • 05 Jun 2018
