Making Time: The 'bank' helping Bangladesh's child workers

A volunteer-run bank is helping working children in Bangladesh save their earnings for the first time.

The Chayabrikkho Children's Initiative, which is backed by Save the Children, fills an important gap because traditional banks do not allow children under the age of 18 to open accounts. For many children, this meant that their earnings would be spent, rather than saved for the future.

Volunteers also benefit, learning new skills and gaining a greater understanding of the banking industry.

