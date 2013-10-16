Guerrilla upholsterer, secretly making life more comfortable

Video

Mick Sheridan is a furniture upholsterer by day, working from his studio in rural Wales.

But in his free time, he has an alter-ego - he's the Guerrilla Upholsterer. If he ever sees a public seating area that he thinks could be made more comfortable, he secretly upholsters it - from bus stop benches to bird watchers' hides.

And he wears a gorilla mask while doing it.

BBC News spent a day on his trail.

Video journalist: Dan Mudford

Real Time is a series for the BBC News website in which ordinary people tell their own extraordinary stories.