Guerrilla upholsterer, secretly making life more comfortable
Mick Sheridan is a furniture upholsterer by day, working from his studio in rural Wales.
But in his free time, he has an alter-ego - he's the Guerrilla Upholsterer. If he ever sees a public seating area that he thinks could be made more comfortable, he secretly upholsters it - from bus stop benches to bird watchers' hides.
And he wears a gorilla mask while doing it.
BBC News spent a day on his trail.
Video journalist: Dan Mudford
Real Time is a series for the BBC News website in which ordinary people tell their own extraordinary stories.
-
16 Oct 2013
- From the section Magazine