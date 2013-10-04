Making Time: How the Samaritans came to Kenya

Video

When a British diplomat wanted to find a way of saying thank you to the African countries that helped Britain win WWII, he decided to set up branches of the Samaritans across the continent.

John Hurst plans to create Samaritans offices in the 21 African countries that donated Spitfire planes to the Allies in 1940. His aim is to help reduce suicide rates in Africa and the stigma attached to mental health issues.

BBC News visited the Kenya branch in Nairobi, which is now managed and staffed by local volunteers.

Video produced by Thomas Amter and John Galliver - see also An unusual thank you for WWII Spitfires

There are more volunteering stories in the BBC News series Making Time

You can follow the Magazine on Twitter and on Facebook