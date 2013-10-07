Malala attack: 'Then he fired straight at her'

Video

One year after she was shot by the Taliban, Malala Yousafzai has spoken about the day she was shot on her school bus.

Talking exclusively to Mishal Husain, Malala and her friends Kainat, Shazia and Moniba - who were also on the bus - describe the attack.

Viewers in the UK can see the Panorama special Malala: Shot for Going to School, 20:30 BST, Monday 7 October on BBC One, and for seven days afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.