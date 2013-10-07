A doctor treats a sick woman
Video

Karen Kasmauski: Photographing death and disease

Karen Kasmauski is not a war photographer. Yet she has seen death close up in more countries than she can count.

Describing herself as a storyteller with a camera, Kasmauski has reported on global health issues for magazines including National Geographic.

The American photographer, born to a Japanese mother, told the BBC why she hoped her stories on disease and death would help raise awareness and relieve the suffering.

