Karen Kasmauski: Photographing death and disease

Karen Kasmauski is not a war photographer. Yet she has seen death close up in more countries than she can count.

Describing herself as a storyteller with a camera, Kasmauski has reported on global health issues for magazines including National Geographic.

The American photographer, born to a Japanese mother, told the BBC why she hoped her stories on disease and death would help raise awareness and relieve the suffering.

Produced by the BBC's Thomas Sparrow; filmed and edited by Peter Murtaugh. Photos courtesy of Karen Kasmauski.

