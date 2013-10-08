Taxi technology: Why catching a cab will never be the same

Video

The days when people phoned for a taxi or simply hailed one on the street may be coming to an end. Technology is revolutionising the way we catch a cab with a ride now just a click away through mobile phone apps like like Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, Instantcab and Flywheel.

Many of these services are part of the so-called "sharing economy" in which car owners offer to drive strangers in exchange for a "donation".

California has just become the first state in the US to regulate ride-sharing, a move that has angered traditional taxi drivers.

Alastair Leithead spent a day in Los Angeles exploring some of the new ways of getting around.

Filmed by the BBC's Maxine Collins; edited by Travis Peterson.