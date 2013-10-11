Fruit-picking charity Abundance is ripe for success

Video

Each year thousands of fruit trees go unpicked in parks, streets and back gardens across the UK.

To stop the unwanted fruit going to waste, the charity Abundance organises groups to collect and use as much of it as possible.

It is then juiced, cooked or sold to local businesses, with the profits being used for good causes.

BBC News met up with a group in west London, who get local school children involved in the mission to save Britain's unwanted fruit.

Stop/Start is a series of video features for the BBC News website which follows both new trends that are beginning and old traditions that are coming to an end.

Video journalists: Dan Curtis and Tom Beal