DIY drones: Enthusiasts making their own aircraft

Video

Nina and Georgi Tushev's tiny loft in New York City is full of homemade drones. Mr Tushev builds them from scratch and puts a tiny camera on top.

When he pilots his drones, he wears goggles that receive the video signal directly from the plane. He can see in real time what the drone sees. "That's how I fly", he says.

Authorities are still trying to figure out how to regulate the new technology. In the meantime the growing number of amateur enthusiasts in the US and around the world are pushing boundaries about what and where they fly.

Produced by the BBC's Anna Bressanin.

Living Online is a series of video features published every Tuesday on the BBC News website which look at how technology converges with culture and all aspects of our daily lives.