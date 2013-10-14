100 Women: Do you retouch your selfies?

Video

Photo-sharing via social media is a huge part of everyday life for millions of people around the world.

For many, the availability of photo filters and in-app retouching tools makes it impossible to resist the chance to tweak the image before uploading it - even when the subject is yourself.

As part of her report into body image in the digital age, the BBC's Tulip Mazumdar spoke to Jemma Krause, 14 - who says she can't imagine uploading to Facebook, Instagram or any other social site without first getting rid of her spots.

