Why so many US homeless are LGBT people

A disproportionate number of homeless children are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, often forced to leave home after their families react angrily when they come out.

"I left my mom because she was having issues accepting the fact that I was gay," Aaron Brown says.

But where do teenagers and young adults turn in these critical moments?

The BBC travelled to Detroit where some of them have sought shelter at a charity.

Produced for the BBC by Sune Engel Rasmussen.

Altered States is a series of video features published every Wednesday on the BBC News website which examine how shifting demographics and economic conditions affect America on a local level.