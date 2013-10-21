Paris patissier Sebastien Gaudard on how to make a mussipontain

Video

Famous in his own right as a pastry chef in Paris, Sebastien Gaudard is part of a French patisserie dynasty.

His father, Daniel, also a famous patissier, invented the mussipontain - a meringue made with almond powder and filled with vanilla cream, edged with caramelised almonds.

Sebastien showed BBC News how to make the sweet treat, and talked about his inspiration for making pastries.

Video journalist: Hugh Schofield