The man who lives in an egg

Video

It looks like a scene from a low budget science fiction series.

In fact, the wooden egg floating on the water in a quiet inlet of Hampshire's Beaulieu River, is home, workspace and laboratory for artist Stephen Turner.

For the next year he is living and working in the Exbury Egg, as part of a project to explore the nature of the landscape and the meaning of place, amidst environmental changes.

Stephen is sharing his work on a blog and with local schoolchildren and once he has finished his residency, his work will go on display.

The Exbury Egg has been funded by the Arts Council and private sponsors.

Video Journalist: John Galliver

Real Time is a series for the BBC News website in which ordinary people tell their own extraordinary stories.