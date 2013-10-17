The Armstrong Lie: Cyclist defiant before comeback

Video

Four years after he won the Tour de France a record-breaking seventh time, Lance Armstrong decided to return to the sport.

In 2009, he tried to win it again with the Astana team and allowed award-winning documentary maker Alex Gibney to follow him.

The American cyclist had faced doping allegations for some time and he had always denied them - furiously. In an interview with Gibney shortly before the start of his comeback Tour, he sounded more defiant than ever.

"I know what I did and did not do. I sleep at night. I am one of the greatest riders at all time."

Clip from The Armstrong Lie, a Sony Pictures documentary.