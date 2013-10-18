Archive report: Soviet leaders discuss future

Video

The BBC tried to open a bureau in Russia during World War II but only succeeded some 20 years later in 1963.

Erik de Mauny was the BBC's first resident correspondent in the USSR.

Towards the end of his initial posting in Moscow in December 1965, de Mauny looked ahead to the following spring's Communist Party Congress.

He also braved the Russian winter to take a look at the construction of the giant Rossiya Hotel, which has since been demolished.

First broadcast 28 December 1965.