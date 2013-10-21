Watch Pink Panthers gang steal £2m of gems in 170 seconds

Video

In 2007 hidden cameras in an exclusive Dubai shopping mall captured the most incredible security footage. A gang in two high-powered cars smashed their way into the mall, a man in a black bodysuit and balaclava jumped out of one car, which then reversed into the door of the Graff jewellery store.

Armed with a gun and a hammer he helped himself to $3.4m (£2.1m) of diamonds and then the gang sped off, all within 170 seconds.

It turned out to be another heist by the infamous Pink Panthers gang, who hail from Montenegro and Serbia.

