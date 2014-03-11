North Dakota oil boomtown: 'Suicides and cold-related deaths'
The oil boom has been a blessing and a curse to the North Dakota city of Williston - crime is surging, women are afraid to walk the streets alone and homeless jobseekers sleep rough in sub-zero temperatures.
Pastor Larry Duffy has experienced the harsh life himself - he was living on the streets a decade ago - and now helps find shelter and food for others.
The BBC joined him for a delivery run and met up with some of the homeless trying to survive a brutal winter living in their cars.
Produced by the BBC's Anna Bressanin
